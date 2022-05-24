Crackdown on PTI leaders to push country into anarchy, warns Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids on houses of the party leaders in Punjab, Islamabad and Karachi, saying a peaceful protest was the right of all citizens.

Police raided homes of various PTI leaders and workers in late Monday night action as the opposition party set to begin long march on the federal capital on May 25.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “Peaceful protest is the right of all our citizens. The brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab & Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with – the fascist nature of PMLN when in power.

He further said that the present crackdown also raises serious questions about the “handlers”.

Imran Khan said his government never stopped PPP, PML-N and JUI marches and neither launched crackdown on their workers. “This is the difference between democrats and kleptocrats,” he added.

The former PM said: “Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic and fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy”.

Police crackdown

Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (tomorrow).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

The development comes hours after PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, warned the government against using force to stop the “Azadi March”, set to begin on May 25.

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.