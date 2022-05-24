Staff Reporter

DC inspects polio campaign

HYDERABAD    –    Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited different areas of the district and inspected the performance of polio teams. Instructing the posted teams at different transit points, the DC said that teams shall discharge their duty honestly during the polio campaign and administer polio drops to children up to the age of five years.  He said that passenger shall be stopped with the cooperation of police and polio drops be administered to traveling children under all circumstances.  The DC said that he would closely monitor the polio teams to see how they were performing. He also appealed parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated so that the menace of polio could be eliminated from the country.  Also, the DC directed the assistant commissioners of all tehsils and other revenue officials to keep visiting areas falling under their jurisdiction and keep vigil over polio teams to ensure the achievement of polio target.

