DC reviews measures for LG elections

QUETTA (Staff Reporter): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman, Capt. Juma Dad Khan Mandokhel Monday presided over an important meeting to review measures of Local Government (LG) election 2022 which would be held on May 29. The meeting was attended by the leaders of all the parties, district and provincial leaders of different parties. A detailed discussion was held regarding the preparations of local body election. Candidates of local body elections gave different suggestions to the Deputy Commissioner on various issues. Assuring the solution of the problems, he said that all the arrangements for the local body elections were being carried out in a smooth manner and the code of conduct would be fully implemented.

He said we have to fulfill our election responsibilities in the best possible way as this was the beauty of democracy.

He said that it was our responsibility to ensure the holding of fair and transparent elections in all possible ways.