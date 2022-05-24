News Desk

Dollar flies high, rises to Rs201.41 in Interbank

US Dollar closed at a historic high against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) after rising by 47 paisa in the Interbank on Tuesday.

Weakening macros have kept the dollar demand elevated as the greenback closed at Rs201.41 on the second business day of the week.

The local currency is being weighed by depleting foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Since the arrival of the new government, the dollar has gained Rs18.48 against the local currency.

