FDE directs Edu institutions to establish book banks

ISLAMABAD   –   Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday directed all institutional heads of Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) Urban and Rural Areas, Islamabad to establish Book Banks in all educational institutions for class six to eight.

FDE through a notification issued with the approval of Director Academics & Quality Assurance, to all Area Education Officers (AEOs), has directed to refer on the subject as cited above to say that free textbooks will be available to the students for the session 2022-23 well in time.

However due to any unforeseen circumstances and to avoid any inconvenience at the onset of new academic session (2022-23), it is advised that all Heads of institutions must create a book bank for textbooks (VI-VIII). Therefore textbooks of Classes VI-VIII shall be collected from the students before the announcement of Result of the final examination.

The same books shall be used as stop gap arrangement in case; some of the titles are not available to the students in time at the start of academic session 2022-23.

For effective implementation it is suggested to make standard operating procedure for class/subject wise collection, their stacking and further distribution.

