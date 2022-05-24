Federal govt decides to stop PTI’s Azadi March

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi Long March.

According to details, a meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which a briefing was given on the Azadi Long March of PTI and its effects.

Sources said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI long march. The interior minister will inform the media about the cabinet decisions.

The federal government devised a strict security plan to deal with the marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during Islamabad’s long march on May 25.

Under the strict security plan, 22,000 security officials will be deployed, whereas, the Islamabad administration summoned additional contingents from other provinces.

More than 2,000 Frontier Constabulary personnel were summoned by the Islamabad administration, whereas, the authorities sought the deployment of 8,000 Punjab Constabulary officials and 2,000 Anti-Riot personnel to deal with the PTI protestors.

Crackdown

The crackdown is underway against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to begin on May 25 (tomorrow).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.