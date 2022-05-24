Five dead in road accident due to overtaking

ABBOTTABAD – Five people lost their lives while another 32 passengers were wounded when a passenger bus hit another vehicle and subsequently fell into a deep gorge at Khaira Gali on Abbottabad-Murree Road here on Monday.

According to the eyewitnesses, two buses on way to Rawalpindi from Malkote and Ayubia went out of control when their drivers tried to overstake each other, leading one of them to fall into a ravine.

Five passengers died and 32 were shifted to different hospital while some people were given on-the-spot treatment by the Rescue 1122 personnel and policemen. Also, the condition of six of the injured persons was stated to be critical. Those who died were identified as Ziaur Rehman, Rashid, Usman, and two others whose names could not be ascertained till filing of this report.