Five die, 26 injured due to collusion of passenger coaches in Nathiagali

PESHAWAR – Five persons died and 26 received injuries as a passenger coach fell into deep ditch after hitting head on another coach at Khaira Gali area near Ayubia tourists resort in Abbotabad district on Monday.  According to Rescue 1122 reports, the injured included men, women and children who were provided first aid and shifted to hospital. Soon after receiving report of accident, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Imran Khan Yousafzai forthwith rushed to the side and supervised rescue operation.The seriously injured passengers were being shifted to Rawalpindi CMH from Khaira Gali hospital.

