Four new Covid cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    –     Four more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46, 598.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,092 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts. Among the news cases, three had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Potohar town area.

“Presently, 31 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties”, the report added. The report further said that 6,874,896 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 551 samples were collected, out of which 547 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent.

