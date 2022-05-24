News Desk

Funeral prayers of martyred police constable offered in Model Town

Funeral prayers of martyred police constable Kamal Ahmed were offered in Model Town on Tuesday.

The Funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and were attended by Chief Minister Punjab, IG, CCPO, DIG Operations, DIG Investigation and CTO Lahore among others dignitaries. A well-armed contingent of police presented salute to the mortal remains of martyred.

After the funeral prayers, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while expressing his deep sorrow to the media said that five children of the martyred police constable have been orphaned.

Our words cannot heal their wounds, he added.

He further said that Imran Niazi may the tears of these children soften your heart, may Allah guide you.

