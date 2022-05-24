Our Staff Reporter

Ghani gives 3-year extension to merged dists PRCS chief

MOHMAND – Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday gave approval to extension of Asif Khan Mahsud, chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) for the next three years (2023-25).

During the meeting, Chairman PRCS-MA presented a three-year progress report of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to the Governor. The Governor appreciated the performance and humanitarian services of the PRCS-MA across the merged districts.

Asif Mehsud said that during corona epidemic, PRCS volunteers screened more than 0.3 million people while the society provided more than 3 million cash assistance to the affected & deserving families. In addition, PPEs, N95 masks, and hand sanitizers were distributed to all DHQs hospitals, while hygiene kits and food packages were also distributed among the deserving.

The Governor said that the PRCS has always worked for the welfare of the people in the tribal districts while the government would extend all possible cooperation to the organisation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Business

Water shortage worsens for provinces

Business

Gold price surges by Rs1950 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds 48 paisas against dollar

Business

SheMeansBusiness supporting women entrepreneurs: Beth Ann Lim

Business

Otto Kurzendorfer appointed as GM of Islamabad Serena Hotel

Islamabad

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance cooperation

National

KMU Academic Council holds 25th meeting

Islamabad

US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

German Special Rep meets Religious Minister

1 of 1,525

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More