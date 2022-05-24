Ghani gives 3-year extension to merged dists PRCS chief

MOHMAND – Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday gave approval to extension of Asif Khan Mahsud, chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) for the next three years (2023-25).

During the meeting, Chairman PRCS-MA presented a three-year progress report of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to the Governor. The Governor appreciated the performance and humanitarian services of the PRCS-MA across the merged districts.

Asif Mehsud said that during corona epidemic, PRCS volunteers screened more than 0.3 million people while the society provided more than 3 million cash assistance to the affected & deserving families. In addition, PPEs, N95 masks, and hand sanitizers were distributed to all DHQs hospitals, while hygiene kits and food packages were also distributed among the deserving.

The Governor said that the PRCS has always worked for the welfare of the people in the tribal districts while the government would extend all possible cooperation to the organisation.