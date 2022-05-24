News Desk

Gold prices increase Rs 1950 to Rs 143,600 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1950 and was sold at Rs 143,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 141,650 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1672 and was sold at Rs 123,114 compared to its sale at Rs 121,442; whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.112,854 against Rs.111,322, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1858 compared to its sale at $1862, the association reported.

