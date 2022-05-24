Govt, Opp trade barbs in Senate ahead of ‘long march’

ISLAMABAD – The opposition PTI and the ruling coalition led by PML-N on Monday traded barbs in the Senate two days ahead of the former’s protest long march to Islamabad.

The house that met for the first time after ouster of PTI from the government saw heated arguments from both the treasury and the opposition. At the outset of the sitting, some lawmakers of PTI came in the house with placards inscribed with slogans “imported government unacceptable” and started raising same slogans in the house. They kept on raising slogans throughout the session despite warnings issued by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Leader of the Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem, while speaking in the house, said that the present government acted as a facilitator for a foreign power to remove the PTI government. He said that former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power for following an independent foreign policy.

Senator Waseem said that Khan had not only refused to give air bases and accept India’s hegemony, but also declined to accept dictation from foreign powers. “Ths man who was supposed to be indicted over corruption cases involving billions of rupees had been installed as prime minister,” he said. He lamented that criminals were being provided security while former prime minister Khan facing threat to life had not been provided adequate security.

The ruling PML-N in his response said that PTI should stop mourning over the demise of its government and sought from it to describe its around four years performance while in treasury.

Senate unanimously passes resolution to express

solidarity with JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s family

Asks Indian govt to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and lift brutal military siege in IIOJK

In his response, Leader of the House in the Senate Azam Nazir Tarar criticised the PTI members and said that the opposition party was trying to distort facts as its government had been removed under a due process. He said the PTI cannot hide its sins by raising hue and cry. He accused the PTI for damaging the country’s economy. He said the coalition partners of last government parted ways with it for adopting flawed policies. Amid thumping of desks by PTI lawmakers, Tarar sought a ceasefire for, what he said, a matter of national importance.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution, expressing solidarity with the family of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik who is being prosecuted in a fake case against him by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The house condemns the abhorrent attempt of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership which is the blatant violation of Universal Declration of Human Rights and International Convenant on Civil and Political Rights, says the resolution moved by ex-premier Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani.

The house stressed that the struggle for the right of self-determination in Kashmir was indigenous and could not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government.

The resolution asked the government to take immediate steps on the matter. The Senate urged the international community to pursue India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of the IIOJK including Yasin Malik and ensure their safety and well-being.

It said the Indian government should arrange a meeting of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik with his spouse Mishal Malik along with his 10-year-old daughter. The Senate asked the Indian government to stop human rights violations in Kashmir, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant United Nations Security Council’s resolutions. The matter pertaining to inferno in forests of Sherani district of Balochistan was also raised in the house. The lawmakers called for immediate action to save lives of the people of the areas. JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza raised the issue and regretted that 14 days had gone but fire could not be doused. He said that the pine forests generate income worth Rs. 4 billion annually.