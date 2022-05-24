Govt to put country on right track, fight corruption: Asif

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government would put the country on the right track and fight against the corruption that the previous government institutionalized in the country.

“The previous government deteriorated the economic situation with its wrong policies. We would put the country on a right track,” claimed Minister for defence, speaking on a point of order, during the national assembly session. The present government would fight a real and not a fraud war against the corruption,he said, blaming all of associates of Imran Khan looted the country and committed corruption to the tunes of billions of rupees

The defence minister said the coalition Government with the support of the opposition would revive the ruined economy. About the narrative of Imran Khan, he said Imran keeps changing his stance. “Should they believe in Imran’s recent narrative or the one he narrated one month ago about the neutrality of the institution,” he commented. He agreed with the views of the opposition leader Raja Riaz that Imran Khan under planning gives a false statement, then contradicts it and then construct a new false narrative.

In his first speech after electing the opposition leader, Opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed, strongly criticised PTI’s government. “I used to criticize the policies of Imran Khan and corruption,” he said, mentioning that the previous government had deteriorated economic policies. He said, “Claims of creating jobs and providing shelters were false and hoodwinking,” he said. Interestingly, the desk-thumping was heard from treasury benches during the speech of the opposition leader.

About the former Prime Minister, the opposition leader said there are planned lies behind his every talk whether it is a narrative of state of Madinah or other promises. He asked the Government to strictly stop long march of Imran Khan who is a fraudulent, hostile and corruption person in the country.

Imran Khan’s associates looted country

About the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan was ousted constitutionally through a no-confidence resolution but they did not vote against him and a later reference was also filed against them. Earlier, Ghous Bux Mehar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) blamed that the Speaker was partial while naming Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi laid before the House the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 (Ordinance No. I of 2022) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP had also rejected the ordinance after it was promulgated in February 2022 saying that it amounted to curtailing powers of the commission. Two bills were introduced including ‘The Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Forensic Science Agency Bill, 2022.