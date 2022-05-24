Hadiqa Kiani lights up New York Times Square

Pakistani singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani gets featured at the New York Times Square as Spotify’s artist of the month. The singer is featured as part of their ‘EQUAL PAKISTAN’ initiative.

Hadiqa Kiani has a singing career spanning over two decades. She is the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Kiani is also Pakistan’s first female Goodwill Ambassador to United Nations. She has recently entered the field of acting.

According to a press release, Spotify s new initiative aims to amplify voices of Pakistani female artists by giving them a platform that highlights and celebrates their music. Aftab was chosen as the streaming platform s artist of the month for March, Ali for April and now Kiani, for May.

Being one of Pakistan’s most loved voices for more than two decades now, Kiani appeared yesterday on a digital billboard at the heart of New York, a moment that has been captured and shared on her Instagram too. Kiani, on being given a spotlight for the world to witness, marked the special occasion with a song titled Yaad, part of her album VASL. Yaad has been added to EQUAL Global playlist for millions of listeners to enjoy.