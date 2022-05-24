Hajj to cost around Rs0.9m this year

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy 2022 through circulation, estimating Rs 0.9 million as a tentative amount of Hajj cost which is 83.67pc higher than the previous year expenditure.

In the Hajj Policy 2022, Rs. 850,000 has been estimated as tentative amount of Hajj cost which shall be collected from the pilgrims, availing the Government Hajj Scheme, official source told The Nation here Monday.

In addition, Rs, 50,000 which have already been received as a token money from the pilgrims at the time of submission of application, will also be included in the cost, the source said. Difference of amount shall be adjusted as per actual expenditures announced by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The cost of the Hajj 2022 has gone up by around 83.67pc from the previous year cost of Rs 490,000. The Hajj Policy 2022 presented to the Federal Cabinet by the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (MoRA&IH) has been approved by the Federal Cabinet through circulation, the source said.

For 2022, the Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan is 81,132. This shall be distributed between the Government & Private Hajj Schemes at a ratio of 40: 60 i.e, 32,453 and 48,679, respectively. As per the policy, 1000 seats of the total seats under the Government Scheme shall be reserved for hardship cases, while 200 seats shall be reserved for labour / low paid employees of companies registered with EOBI and Workers Welfare Fund. The selection will be made through separate balloting. There shall be no provision in the policy for free Hajj, the source said.

Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2022 through circulation

The selection of Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims has been made through computerized balloting on 15th May, 2022.

Implementation of KSA Taleemat (instructions) for Hajj Operation-2022 shall be ensured (like age limit, vaccination, PCR test, etc).

Only those applicants including Hajj-e-Badal / Nafal Hajj would be eligible for Hajj-2022 who have not performed Hajj under Government scheme for the last 5 Hajj i.e. since Hajj-2015 onwards. In case of Mehram repeaters males) who have performed Hajj within 05 years (2015 to 2019) shall be eligible, provided they apply with their family female(s) who have not performed Hajj within the last five years.

The Annual Hajj Agreement between MoRA & IH and Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was e-signed between Director General, Hajj, Jeddah, KSA and with the Government of KSA on 17” April, 2022.

The draft Hajj Policy 2022 at still needs many inputs from KSA, hence this Summary has been initiated to got preliminary approval for the following aspects so that necessary arrangements to ensure possibility of Hajj Operation-2022 could be materialized.

Hujjaj Mohafiz Scheme based on the concept of “Takaful” will continue.