Imran, other PTI leaders visit Peshawar Saddar ahead of Islamabad march

Peshawar – Ahead of the proposed long march, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan along with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other party leaders made a surprise visit of Saddar area in the provincial capital on Monday.

The visit by Imran Khan to Peshawar Saddar with little protocol, although escorted by guards, was termed an attempt to garner more public support for his Islamabad long march that he has announced against the incumbent government tomorrow (May 25).

The PTI chief, accompanied by KP Chief Minister, ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and others, traversed the food street and other markets in Saddar.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan announced that his party’s Islamabad long march would begin on May 25. He made the announcement while holding a press conference in Peshawar after concluding a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said that police force will perform its duty as per law regarding the long march of the PTI and that he has not received any call or instruction about it.

KP IGP denies contact by any quarters, says police force to perform duty as per law

Earlier, rumour had on social media that the police chief had been contacted to stop the long march of the PTI activists towards the federal capital Islamabad.

However, the IGP rejected a social media report and said that he had not received any call from the Prime Minister or any institution.

He said the KP police force would perform duty in accordance with the law and would not get involved in any unlawful things and would provide security against terrorism up to Attock Bridge, where their jurisdiction ends and Punjab area begins.