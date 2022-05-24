APP

India to be stopped from violating fundamental prisoners’ rights in Yasin Malik case: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Malik has called upon the international community to play its role to stop India from violating fundamental prisoners’ rights in Yasin Malik case.

Addressing a news conference along with PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla in Islamabad on Monday, she said Yasin Malik has been kept in Tihar jail for last three and a half years and he was denied the legal access. Mushaal Malik also asked Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to raise the matter at international forums.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Mandviwalla assured Mushaal Malik that Pakistan will take all possible steps for the rights of Kashmiris especially Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ECP announces schedule for second phase of LG election in Sindh

National

Senate passes Election, NAB Ordinance amendment bills by majority

National

Six Pakistani peacekeepers honored posthumously at UN ceremony

Karachi

Two killed as roof of hotel collapses in Karachi

National

Rupee makes sharp recovery as govt accepts IMF demands

National

Two killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Shujabad

Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

1 of 8,790

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More