KU receives eight e-walkthrough gates

KARACHI – The founder of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Jafaria Disaster Management Cell Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday handed over eight electronic walk-through gates to the acting Registrar of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari as a donation to the campus. The statement said this which was issued here on Monday by KU. The KU administration has installed three of those e-walkthrough gates at the Silver Jubilee Gate, two electronic walkthrough gates each at Maskan Gate and Staff Gate and one of the gates were installed at the new administration building. These e-walkthrough gates are handed over to ensure security for students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other visitors.