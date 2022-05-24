Landslide kills five women in Rawalpindi

In Narh area of Kahuta police station, five women who were going to fetch water from a spring were crushed to death by a landslide and three got injured.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the deceased were identified as Gulfrin 50, Nimrah Bibi 30, Ayesha Javed 21, and Shabnam Bibi 42, while the injured included Sobia 40, Alisha 17, and Iman 14.

All the women belong to the Dehgal area of Narh. Residents of the area rushed to the spot in large numbers as soon as the accident was reported.