Marriyum Aurangzeb vows to upheld writ of the state

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the writ of the state will be upheld and armed gangs cannot be allowed to harm the lives and properties of the people.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said the government is trying to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the people, while on the other hand, the fascist mindset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is aimed at disrupting businesses and the country’s economy.

The Minister said PTI is inciting violence, which is not acceptable in a civilized society. She urged the media to play its due role, enabling people to distinguish between inciting violence and freedom of expression.

She said they resorted to violence in spite of their promise to remain peaceful during their infamous long march in 2014.

She questioned how they will remain peaceful when they are talking of a bloody long march.

