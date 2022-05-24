Our Staff Reporter

Mayor directs WSSP to ensure clearing nullahs 

PESHAWAR – Mayor of Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday directed concerned officials of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to ensure clearing the nullahs on Kohat Road and in interior city.

He issued these directives during a visit to Kohat Road where large number of people lodged complaints regarding unhygienic condition of the surrounding areas of Kohat Road and demanded cleanliness services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Zubair Ali said that he visited the area after receiving a lot of public complaints, adding that the city government is striving to update living standards of the locals and assured to utilise all available resources to make Peshawar, a beautiful and modern city.

He said special teams have been deputed in different areas for monitoring the cleanliness condition and no leniency would be shown to those to be found guilty of negligence during their duties.

