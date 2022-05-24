National cycling team camp for Asian Track Championship in full swing

LAHORE – The national cycling team camp is in full swing here at the cycling velodrome.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair, the invitations have been issued to 42 teams from all Asian countries for the 41st Asian Track Championship to be held next month from June 18 in New Delhi, the capital of India, in collaboration with the Indian Cycling Federation and the Asian Cycling Confederation.

The PCF will participate in this mega event through its team, which is preparing for the event at Lahore’s cycling velodrome. Before the camp, the trials were conducted on May 8, where all the affiliated units of Pakistan cycling were invited. In the first phase, nine male athletes and six females were selected and the camp started on May 11. Sakhawat Shah is conducting the training along with camp commander Moazzam Khan Klair.

The final trials of the team will be held again on June 1. The top performers of the second-phase trials will be shortlisted for the final team, that will feature in the prestigious event in India. The forms for team visas have been sent to the Indian Embassy along with the passport, he added.

Moazzam Khan said that the team will leave for India on June 15 and will practice for three days at Indira Gandhi Velodrome and participate in competitions from June 18. The performance of Pakistani cyclists is better and the best timing can be expected from them. Pakistani cyclists will take part in individual time trial, individual pursuit, sprint and karen.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that despite the lack of resources, the PCF is trying to arrange the participation of Pakistani cyclists in the mega event and they are hopeful that the green shirts will perform well there.

“We are in dire need of sponsorship for our players as it is vital to equip them with modern facilities, training and to provide them maximum international exposure as it is the only way that can help them win laurels for the country at international level,” added Azhar Shah.