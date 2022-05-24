Shafqat Ali

New US Ambassador Donald Blome begins assignment

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment at the United States Embassy in Islamabad yesterday. Ambassador Blome will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.   Ambassador Blome brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this shared effort and to the US Mission in Pakistan, said a US embassy statement. On his arrival, Ambassador Blome said: “I am thrilled to be in Pakistan. I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture. Most importantly, in this 75th year of US-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries.”

 

David Hale was the last US ambassador who completed his term in August 2018. Recently, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met outgoing US Chargé d’Affaires Angele Aggeler, who paid a farewell call on him.

