News Desk

No compromise on writ of the state: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is coming to attack Islamabad and the government of Pakistan will not let that happen.

Talking in a press conference with PML-N leadership and the coalition parties, Rana Sana said that the government has decided to stop PTI’s long march as the government will not compromise on the writ of the state and no one will be allowed to bring Islamabad to a standstill.

He added that the government will ensure the security of the people.

Federal Minister Sanaullah said that they will not allow PTI to spread chaos in the city and they are conspiring to divide the nation and we will not let that happen.

“These people have moved from abuses to bullets, a police constable was killed,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI termed this march as the march of bloodshed and has no political agenda, we will not allow them to spread anarchy and will stop them.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

1 of 8,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More