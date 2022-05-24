No compromise on writ of the state: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is coming to attack Islamabad and the government of Pakistan will not let that happen.

Talking in a press conference with PML-N leadership and the coalition parties, Rana Sana said that the government has decided to stop PTI’s long march as the government will not compromise on the writ of the state and no one will be allowed to bring Islamabad to a standstill.

He added that the government will ensure the security of the people.

Federal Minister Sanaullah said that they will not allow PTI to spread chaos in the city and they are conspiring to divide the nation and we will not let that happen.

“These people have moved from abuses to bullets, a police constable was killed,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI termed this march as the march of bloodshed and has no political agenda, we will not allow them to spread anarchy and will stop them.