Noor Alam elected PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD – A dissident MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Noor Alam Khan, who was removed from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in January this year as an ordinary ‘member’ for being critic of his own party, was elected as new chairman of the committee on Monday.

The slot of the chairman PAC became vacant due to the resignation of PML-N’s Rana Tanveer Hussain, who becomes the federal minister in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

A meeting of PAC was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary National Assembly to elect the new chairman of the PAC on Monday in which angry PTI leader Noor Alam Khan was elected chairman unanimously as there was no resistance from PTI due to their en mass resignations from the National Assembly. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif suggested the name of Noor Alam for the chairmanship of PAC, while Minister for SAFRON Senator Talha Mahmood endorsed his name paving way for his selection to the Chairman PAC.

On the other hand, the newly elected Chairman PAC in his introductory remarks has said that being chairman, he will not be abusive towards anyone.

He directed the Auditor General’s Office to settle the audit paras of less than Rs50 million at Departmental Accounts Committee level to save the time of main PAC.

He said that he believes in accountability and rule of law and PAC could also be held accountable for its progress and performance during his tenure.

As per parliamentary tradition started in 2008, the opposition leader in the National Assembly becomes PAC chairman but nowadays it is not possible because PTI members had decided to leave the battleground of the Parliament vacant and decided to resign from their seats that are yet to be accepted by the Speaker National Assembly.

However, a total of 20 dissident members did not follow the party line on resignations and two of them Raja Riaz Hussain and Noor Alam Khan were in the run for the opposition leadership in the National Assembly.

However Raja Riaz has been declared opposition leader in the National Assembly with the support of 16 members while Noor Alam Khan is compensated by electing as Chairman PAC.

It is the 15th PAC and Noor Alam Khan is going to head this important committee which was once headed by Hakim Ali Zardari, the late father of Asif Ali Zardari.

The chairmanship of PAC is considered as a prized position as he/she have the vast powers and its chairman can call any government department any time for briefings on their financial and administrative matters while he/she has the power to send inquiries to anti-corruption watch dogs like National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.