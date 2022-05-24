OGDCL sets up free surgical eye camp

ISLAMABAD – OGDCL, under its CSR Programme, established 03 days Free Surgical Eye Camp at OGDCL CSR Dispensary situated in Chak Naurang & School Screening at various locations in Chak Naurang and surroundings was conducted from 18th to 21st May 2022 in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital.

In this regard, an opening ceremony was arranged at OGDCL CSR Dispensary District Chakwal on 19.05.2022 and Addl. Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Chakwal Mujahid Abbas inaugurated the eye camp as chief guest. Iqbal Khan, Field Manager, Col. Tariq Usman, General Manager-Al Shifa Eye Trust and Sr. CSR officer Muhammad Shujah ur Rehman participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Addl. Deputy Commissioner visited the eye camp and enquired about the health of patients whose surgery had been done. The patients showed their complete satisfaction about the overall process. Thereafter, the ADC visited the operation theater established at OGDCL CSR Dispensary by the expert team/doctors of Al-Shifa Eye Trust and witnessed the live operation/laser procedure going on. It is further informed to the team that all the expenses incurred at three days Eye Camp including laser/phaco surgery, provision of glasses and medicines will be borne by OGDCL under its CSR program.

According to the data available, 897 patients were screened, 801 were provided medicines, 695 provided with glasses and cataract surgery was conducted over 121 patients. In addition to that 1441 children were also screened in different schools, performed 166 COVID tests, 133 lab screening, 185 special glasses were issued to the needy people and 50 patients were referred to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi for further investigation and treatment. Addl. Deputy Commissioner Mujahid Abbas appreciated OGDCL efforts under CSR initiative for the under privilege community of Chak Naurang village.