Over 4,000 women suffer from fistula out of 5 lac operations: workshop told

LARKANA – To observe the World Fistula Day, an awareness workshop on fistula disease and its treatment took place at the Larkana Press Club here on Monday.

At the event, Assistant Professor of Urology, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Dr Fauzia Chandio, gave a detailed briefing about the fistula on a projector.

She said that women have had fistulas in their bladder and pelvis after delivery or Caesarean. This disease is caused by having more than one Caesar. She said all the organs are interconnected, hence, they must be considered and taken care of during operation, and if they are not taken care of properly during operation, a woman could suffer from this disease. She said at that time, doctors and the patients are undergoing fear.

Dr Fauzia said that about 4,000 to 5,000 women suffer from the disease out of 5 lac operations across Pakistan and 50 patients had registered at this Larkana Fistula Centre out of which 29 had undergone surgery and other patients had cancer.

She said there are five specialist doctors of Fistula all over Pakistan. She said that up to five years, babies urinate in a pamper or Shalwar, and when he /she grows, they feel bad in urinating in Shalwar. Dr Fauzia said the same condition is for fistula patients and such patients suffer from mental stress. Such a woman should be treated immediately, she advised.

She said many patients suffering from constipation are also suffering from fistula disease. She said that most women suffering from fistula are hiding their illness, but they should be provided treatment. The disease also affects the female’s bladder and kidneys. “We do not have a separate building in Larkana, hospital or ward for the treatment of fistula disease, but there are medicines and there are only four beds in the urology ward due to which we are facing problems. Establishment of Fistula Centre in Larkana will reduce the burden on Karachi centres,” she added. Dr Fauzia said she had sent an application to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for construction of Fistula Centre here and hoped it would be constructed. She said the Fistula Foundation is also supporting them and we are also raising awareness among lady health workers, nurses and midwives.

She said that more doctors and medical staff were needed in the urology department to prevent the disease. Doctors and the media should be informed together to prevent fistula disease and such patients should receive timely treatment, Dr Fauzia advised.