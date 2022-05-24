News Desk

PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft participating in Balochistan forest fire operation

An Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft arrived at PAF base, Nur Khan and has started aiding in efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Koh-i-Suleman range. The inclusion of Ilyushin-76 aircraft will prove significant in fire extinguishing operations in Sherani district of Balochistan since it is one of the biggest firefighter aircraft in the world.

Keeping the tradition of being the frontline responder to natural calamities, Pakistan Air force is providing all-out support to the Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft. Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations and are always forthcoming to help out each other during the calamities.

The fire in the Shirani forest started a week ago after the area was struck by lightning and has since engulfed hundreds of trees in a mountain range, home to the world’s largest pine nuts forest and connecting Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

1 of 8,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More