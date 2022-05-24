Pak-China friendship deeper than the sea, higher than Himalayas: Samina

QUETTA – Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jin ping, Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, the governments and peoples of the both countries on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

In her congratulatory message, she said”Pakistan was proud of its everlasting and strong friendship with China. Pak-China friendship is everlasting and unique and is getting stronger with time.”

“The CPEC project is a living example of our mutual commitment to a lasting relationship between the two brother countries”, she said.

She said”The journey of Pak-China friendship spans decades and its scope have extended to all walks of life saying that China and Pakistan are two brothers. This is the happy day when the two countries sowed the seeds of friendship which has become a strong and fruitful tree in 71 years.”

“ Whether it is war or peace or any natural calamity, China has given full support to Pakistan in every difficult time and important occasions,” she noted.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said”Chinese investment in Pakistan has played a significant role in economic development. Thanks to CPEC, billions of dollars are being invested in Pakistan and it is playing a key role in the development of Pakistan.” “At present thousands of Chinese are serving in Pakistan in various fields and is imparting knowledge to Pakistanis on administrative and technical skills,” she mentioned.

She said that Chinese serving in Pakistan have been targeted by enemies in various terrorist acts so that disagreements arose between the two countries, but the governments and peoples of the two friendly countries did not allow the slightest difference in their friendship and the enemy failed in its nefarious aims.

The Senator said”The Chinese citizens in Pakistan have nurtured this friendship by sacrificing their precious lives and the everlasting sacrifices of their Chinese brothers will always be remembered by the people of Pakistan.”

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said”CPEC project is a great example of Pak-China friendship which is less to be proud of.”

She said”CPEC would be a messenger of positive change in the region and China’s friendship is deeper than the sea, sweeter than honey and higher than the Himalayas of which every Pakistani is proud.” She said that Pakistani people highly value China’s blunt stance on Kashmir issue. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said”Pak-China friendship is not digested by the enemies of both the countries but our security agencies have always thwarted the tricks of these vicious and cowardly enemies. She said that protection of Chinese citizens in Pakistan is our top priority and all resources are being utilized for this.” She said that Pak-China friendship would last till the end of time and it would get stronger with the passage of time.