Staff Reporter

Pakistan-India Asia Cup hockey match ends in 1-1 draw

LAHORE    –    The Asia Cup thrilling hockey match between Pakistan and India ended in a 1-1 draw on Monday. According to information made available here, India took 1-0 lead in the first quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his first goal for his country. Pakistan scored the equalizer in the 69 seconds before the final quarter, courtesy to Rana Waheed who converted a short corner to make it 1-1. Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was declared the best player of the match. The men in green will play against hosts Indonesia today (Tuesday) in their second pool match.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

1 of 10,625

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More