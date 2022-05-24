Pakistan-India Asia Cup hockey match ends in 1-1 draw

LAHORE – The Asia Cup thrilling hockey match between Pakistan and India ended in a 1-1 draw on Monday. According to information made available here, India took 1-0 lead in the first quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his first goal for his country. Pakistan scored the equalizer in the 69 seconds before the final quarter, courtesy to Rana Waheed who converted a short corner to make it 1-1. Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was declared the best player of the match. The men in green will play against hosts Indonesia today (Tuesday) in their second pool match.