Past in Perspective

“Never mind what makes Canada’s constitution
so special. Probably something to do with hockey, or the inalienable right to poutine, or securing
the blessings of Rick Moranis.”
–Kevin Bleyer

Poutine is a dish native to Canada that is made out of fresh-cut French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. It first appeared in the 1950s in Quebec and was popularised immediately across the country. In fact, it became a favorite and various other iterations began to appear. People made Italian poutine that incorporated spaghetti sauce instead of the gravy. Similarly, veggie poutine was made with mushroom sauce and vegetables and Irish poutine was made with lardons. Ever since, poutine has become a signature dish of Canada. It has become an essential food item not only in fine dining menus but also fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King. There are many people who have claimed to create it but the exact origin of the dish is not known.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Water shortage worsens for provinces

Business

Gold price surges by Rs1950 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds 48 paisas against dollar

Business

SheMeansBusiness supporting women entrepreneurs: Beth Ann Lim

Business

Otto Kurzendorfer appointed as GM of Islamabad Serena Hotel

Islamabad

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance cooperation

National

KMU Academic Council holds 25th meeting

Islamabad

US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

German Special Rep meets Religious Minister

National

IUB organises First Int’l Conference on Emerging Trends in Physics 2022

1 of 3,053

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More