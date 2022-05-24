Past in Perspective

“Never mind what makes Canada’s constitution

so special. Probably something to do with hockey, or the inalienable right to poutine, or securing

the blessings of Rick Moranis.”

–Kevin Bleyer

Poutine is a dish native to Canada that is made out of fresh-cut French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. It first appeared in the 1950s in Quebec and was popularised immediately across the country. In fact, it became a favorite and various other iterations began to appear. People made Italian poutine that incorporated spaghetti sauce instead of the gravy. Similarly, veggie poutine was made with mushroom sauce and vegetables and Irish poutine was made with lardons. Ever since, poutine has become a signature dish of Canada. It has become an essential food item not only in fine dining menus but also fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King. There are many people who have claimed to create it but the exact origin of the dish is not known.