Photo exhibition held to mark 71st birthday of Pak-China friendship

RAWALPINDI – A photo exhibition was organised at the Punjab Arts Council on completion of 71 years of Pakistan-China friendship here on Monday. The exhibition featured photographs of heads of state from seven decades of diplomatic relations. Speaking on the occasion, the President of Pakistan Green Task Force, Dr Jamal Nasir, said that the Pak-China friendship was exemplary, adding that China had stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and always supported Pakistan in the United Nations and other international forums on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and FATF. Dr Jamal said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a symbol of great friendship and not only a game-changer for Pakistan but the entire region. “CPEC will accelerate economic activity and provide employment to thousands of people,” he added.

On the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the Pak-China friendship was both countries’ most valuable strategic asset. Pakistan could make tremendous progress by increasing trade with China, he added. The event was attended by many people from different walks of life. The exhibition will continue for a week.