PM grieved over martyrdom of Punjab Police constable in Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of a “brave jawan” of the Punjab Police in Lahore on Monday night.

Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the widow and orphaned children of the deceased police constable Kamal Ahmed.

“I fully stand by our law enforcement agencies in their mission to protect the lives and property of our citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

According to media reports, the police constable was shot dead when a bullet hit him during a raid by a police team at a residence in Model Town area of Lahore.

