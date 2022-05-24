PML-N hits out at PTI over long march, calls it ‘anti-establishment’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday while requesting the honorable court not to support the person who bad mouths the Institutions said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is holding a long march not against the government but the establishment.

Addressing a news conference, PML-N Vice President said that the police constable was martyred while on duty. Maryam held Imran Khan responsible for the tragic incident.

By martyring the constable, their intentions were exposed to the nation, she added.

Maryam Nawaz further lashed out at PTI chairperson exclaiming that his own kids are safe in London while he is putting the lives of children at risk by creating a chaotic situation in the country.

“You want to bring the children of the nation to the streets and to get them beaten. The martyred constable was a son of the nation. Tell yours children to come to Pakistan and lead this protest,” said Maryam.

She added that I was on the front line in our every movement.

Carrying on with the criticism the PML-N leader stated first Imran Khan said that animals are neutral. Yesterday, he told the Institution to stay neutral, adding that when she and Nawaz Sharif were convicted, Imran Khan said the courts are independent. When the court opened at night for the supremacy of the constitution, he cursed the judiciary.

Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that the PTI chairman has appointed the Chief Election Commissioner himself, and now he is cursing him as well.

Imran Khan wants to create chaos in the country. We will not allow this to happen, she stated.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while reacting to PTI long march said that those who threatened the government by a bloody revolution have started acting on their nefarious plan.

The PML-N vice-president wrote on the social networking site Twitter that due to the seditionist’s greed for power, a mother has lost her child and Pakistan’s son was martyred mercilessly.

She further said that those who fired bullets at the defenders of the nation do not deserve any concession.