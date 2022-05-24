Staff Reporter

PML-N will continue its public service under leadership of Hamza: Goraya

LAHORE – Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PML-N under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will continue its public service in Punjab.  Opponents’ efforts to stop Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from public service will soon die down. In a statement, Imran Goraya said that PML-N is pursuing the agenda of providing maximum relief to low-income families. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, effective measures are being taken to provide facilities to needy people. The program of providing a subsidy of Rs 200 billion annually for the supply of cheap flour to the people is a manifestation of the people-friendliness of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The Chief Minister is also trying to bring down the prices of sugar and ghee, like flour.

Imran Goraya further said that the program of free supply of medicines to cancer patients is being revived on the directives of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has directed the Health Department officials to take immediate steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients. Negotiations are also underway with the pharmaceutical companies in this regard.

 

