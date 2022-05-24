Police nab Afghan girl’s  kidnappers

Attock – Police have arrested five anti social elements from different areas of Attock. In the first attempt, police arrested Shakeel and Riasat both r/o MB Din for allegedly kidnapping an Afghan refugee girl from Attock. In another attempts, police arrested Sadabahar and Abid Hussain both r/o Bolianwal and recovered 1.6 kg of heroin and 2.2 kg of charas from their possession. Yet in an other attempt, police arrested Junaid Ahmad r/o Nizampur and recovered a pistol from his possession.

Crane operator dies in freak accident

A crane operator died when the crane he was operating turned turtle near Faqeerabad. His dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock by an ambulance of Rescue 1122.

As per details crane operator Naveed Shahzad r/o Hafizabad was busy in routine work in a sand supply plant near Faqeerabad when his crane turned turtle and he was buried under it and died on the spot.