PTI MNA gets bail before arrest

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan was granted bail before arrest by the court on Monday.

According to details, the court granted interim bail to Alamgir Khan in exchange for a bail bond of Rs100,000.

The court restrained the police from arresting Alamgir Khan till May 28 and ordered Alamgir Khan to cooperate the police investigation.

The court has asked the prosecution and the investigating officer to reply by May 28. A case of incitement against state institutions has been registered against Alamgir Khan at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.