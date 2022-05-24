Imran Mukhtar

PTI submits application to DC for security

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted an application with the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad seeking provision of security and other facilities for its protest sit-in scheduled to be held on May 25 at the capital’s main Srinagar Highway. The Islamabad chapter of PTI through a letter also intimated the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration that the opposition party wanted to organize a gathering and sit-in on the said date. Interestingly, the party did not seek any kind of formal permission from the administration to hold the protest at the venue. “PTI has decided to organise a peaceful gathering/sit-in on Wednesday… regarding Haqeeqi Azaadi March, at Srinagar Highway Islamabad (known as Kashmir Highway), between the H-9 and G-9 area,” reads the letter.

It adds that former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan will lead the “Azaadi March/sit-in.”

The PTI informed the DC Islamabad that a large number of public including women & youth are expected to participate in the gathering for which stage and other festivity equipment are being installed at the venue.

“Therefore, I request you to please undertake necessary measures in terms of provision of venue, specialized security and others,” said the letter written by PTI’s Islamabad chapter general secretary Shahzad Gul.

 

