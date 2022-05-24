PTI warns govt against creating hurdles in long march

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday again warned the ruling coalition against use of force to create hurdles in the way of its protest long march and said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead a large rally from Peshawar on May 25 to reach Islamabad the same day to hold the anti-government sit-in. Addressing a press conference here, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that they would take the long march to Islamabad at any cost and would not cave in to the alleged threats given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to stop the protestors from participating in the rally. On Monday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a statement said that the government wouldn’t let the march be successful because Chairman PTI Imran Khan has announced this to halt the revival of the economy. He cautioned that the government wouldn’t allow the armed groups at any cost. The law will take its course if Khan tries to harm democracy, he added. Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the government was preparing to stop the marchers as the interior minister had categorically stated that they would act against the protestors.

He said that hundreds of shipping containers have been placed near the bridges of Chenab and Jhelum at GT Road to close them for traffic to stop the protestors from reaching the capital. Similarly, containers have been placed near the Attock bridge, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, to block the way of PTI supporters, he added.

He said a list of 700 leaders and supporters of PTI had been made to arrest them and the government was planning to book them in criminal cases. Besides this, fake cases are being registered against media and social media activists who are criticizing the government, he added.

He said that the government has registered bogus cases against senior journalists.

He said that the call for the protest sit-in is only for the people of Punjab and KP while PTI supporters would hold protests in different cities of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that Imran Khan would announce its next plan of action on Wednesday at 3 pm after he would reach the main Srinagar Highway of the capital.