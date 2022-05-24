Punjab CM Shehbaz directs measures for maintaining law and order

LAHORE – A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the protection of life and property of the people. IG police briefed about the steps taken for maintaining law and order including the recovery of an abducted student from Shad Bagh. The CM directed all necessary steps to maintain law and order in the province. He said that maintaining law and order was the first responsibility of the government. “By the grace of Allah Almighty and the hard work of the police, the abducted student from Shad Bagh has returned home safely and the abductors were also arrested by the police in time, ‘’ he noted. I will not sit idle until justice is not done, he said and directed that the accused involved in the double murder case in Chichawatni should be brought to book as soon as possible and their arrest be ensured within 48 hours.

“The accused involved in heinous crimes deserve severe punishment and such cases should be treated as test cases for exemplary punishment of the accused”, he said. Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh Imran Nazir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq, Chief Secretary, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

CM for out of box measures to lessen peoples’ woes

In a meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday, the salient features of the budget for the new financial year and annual development program were reviewed. The CM directed to focus on providing maximum facilities to the common man. The new budget should be pro-poor and it should not impose any burden on the common man, he stressed. “Out of box measures should be taken to lessen the difficulties for people”, he said and directed to increase the funds for south Punjab. He also stressed the need for allocation of more resources for the welfare of the people of south Punjab.

Hamza Shehbaz directed to finalize the new budget and ADP proposals soon and formed a high-level committee consisting of elected representatives and economists. Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Kh. Imran Nazir, Zeeshan Rafiq, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting. Hamza shehbaz directs to take steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the supply of medicines to cancer patients should continue uninterrupted. Allah will be pleased with the provision of free medicines to the patients. There should be no further delay in this good deed.

Hamza reviews measures taken for protection of life and property of people

A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in which the provision of free medicines to cancer patients was reviewed. The Secretary Health reported that negotiations are underway with the pharmaceutical company for the provision of free medicines to 7439 patients. Kh Imran Nazir, Kh Salman Rafiq, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

Parliamentarians call on CM

Former MNA Malik Abrar Ahmad, members of Punjab assembly including Kh Muhammad Wasim, Mian Margoob Ahmad and Sardar Khalid Mehmood called on CM Hamza Shehbaz and appreciated the step of reducing the price of the 10-kg flour bag.

The initiative would help the common man to get rid of inflation, they said. Hamza Shehbaz said that the price of a 10-kg bag of flour has been fixed at Rs 490 in the whole province.

District Price Control committees have been reactivated in Punjab. It is the right of traders to make legitimate profits but no one is allowed to make illicit profiteering, he added. Sardar Owais Leghari, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq and Ali Raza were also present.