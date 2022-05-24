Punjab govt to suspend mobile phone service at 350 places across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday approved to suspension of mobile phone service in 350 places across the province of Punjab.

It may be recalled that section 144 has been enacted in Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh to stop PTI’s long march. All roads leading to Islamabad have been sealed off. The Swabi-Islamabad Motorway was closed near the Indus River Bridge.

The law enforcement agencies briefed the Punjab Chief Minister seeking his approval to shut down mobile phone service across the province, after which Hamza Shehbaz approved the closure of the mobile phone network at 20 places in Lahore and 350 places in Punjab.