News Desk

Punjab govt to suspend mobile phone service at 350 places across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday approved to suspension of mobile phone service in 350 places across the province of Punjab.

It may be recalled that section 144 has been enacted in Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh to stop PTI’s long march. All roads leading to Islamabad have been sealed off. The Swabi-Islamabad Motorway was closed near the Indus River Bridge.

The law enforcement agencies briefed the Punjab Chief Minister seeking his approval to shut down mobile phone service across the province, after which Hamza Shehbaz approved the closure of the mobile phone network at 20 places in Lahore and 350 places in Punjab.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More