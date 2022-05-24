Punjab, Sindh impose section 144

After the imposition of section 144 in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad on Tuesday imposed section 144 amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for the Long March on May 25.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar said in a press conference that we are imposing section 144 in Punjab.

Atta expressed that Imran Khan wants to spread chaos in the country as he is not in the power. We will not allow anyone to take law in their hands, he said.

Meanwhile, routes and transport towards Islamabad is closed from Punjab and its surroundings. Rangers will also be deployed in the province.

Earlier, Sindh government imposed section 144 across the province.

Meetings, processions, rallies and public gatherings will be banned across Sindh.

As per details, violations will be prosecuted under section 144 while it will be enforced across the province for a month. The Sindh Home Department issued a notification regarding the imposition of Section 144.

It should be noted that the former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has called upon masses from across the country to participate in the Long March towards Islamabad on May 25.