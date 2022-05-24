Staff Reporter

Rafiq HC, Akhlaq HC win COAS Inter-Club Hockey openers

LAHORE   –    Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad and Akhlaq Hockey Club won the opening day matches of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship that began in Sheikhupura the other day. In the opening match, Rafiq Club outpaced Alam Hockey Club 4-2 while Akhlaq Hockey Club outsmarted Super Shaheen Club by 3-1 in the second match. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jamil inaugurated the event I the presence of Olympian Anjum Saeed, DHA President Khalid Mahmood Virk, Ansar Mahmood Khan, Sohail Ashraf, Abrar Hussain and hockey enthusiasts. The prayers were also offered for the departed Olympians and other personalities.

