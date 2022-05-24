Agencies

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places:PMD

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm and hailstorm for a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours. Very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.  However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 10 mm, City 07), Okara 10, Gujrat 04, Murree 02, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sargodha 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Babusar 04, Astore, Gilgit 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 06, Balakot, Mir Khani, 02 and Kalam 01 mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjodaro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 48 C, Larkana, Padidan and Jacobabad 47 C.

 

