Russian diplomat quits over Putin’s ‘witless’ war

WASHINGTON – A Russian diplomat to the United Nations quits over the war in Ukraine, calling it “bloody, witless and absolutely needless”. Boris Bondarev says he has never “been so ashamed of my country” following the invasion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says the world cannot be ruled by “brute force”, in an address at the World Economic Forum.

Zelensky calls for maximum sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo. Russia is stepping up efforts to capture the eastern city of Severodonetsk, and is said to be using “scorched earth” tactics.