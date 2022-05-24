Our Staff Reporter

Semester examination begins at Sindh University campuses

HYDERABAD   –   The first semester examination of different disciplines started from Monday in the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and all its campuses amid hot weather. According to details, the semester examination of different batches is being conducted as per schedule announced earlier.   On the first day of examinations at the University of Sindh Jamshoro, the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science and other departments at Allama I I Kazi Campus Jamshoro, where he reviewed the examination process.  While speaking on the occasion, the VC said that effects of COVID-19 pandemic continued till 2021, after which efforts were made by the university management to bring the varsity back on the academic calendar.

The VC further said that the University of Sindh had provided best educational environment to the students on the campus and now it is their responsibility to study hard and make the name of the university and the country shine bright in future.

