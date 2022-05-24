Shabbir clinches 29th COAS Open Golf title

LAHORE – Shabbir Iqbal clinched the title in the 29th COAS Open Golf Championship that concluded at the Rawalpindi Golf Course.

As many as 658 contestants battled out spiritedly for a favorable outcome in different categories including professionals, amateurs, junior professionals, senior professionals, senior amateurs, veterans, subsidiary, boys and ladies.

Shabbir once again outrivaled his adequately capable adversaries through high calibre merited play. And chivalrous one in the amateur section was Hussain Hamid, a dexterous one from Royal Palm who amazed even his compeers by tackling the golf course challenges in a remarkable and potent manner. Shabbir scored 68, 68 and 65 with an overall championship aggregate of 201, fifteen under par which in golfing terms can be categorized as peerless, sublime and awe-inspiring. Talat Ijaz secured the second spot with scores of 67, 69 and 71 and an aggregate of 207, nine under par. Muhammed Naeem (Peshawar) ended up with an aggregate score of 208, eight under par, Muhammed Alam (PAF) 211, five under par and Muhammed Munir (Rawalpindi) 211, five under par.

In amateur section, Hussain Hamid was winner with an overall aggregate score of 219. He beat talented 17-year-old Umer Khalid of Karachi by two strokes. Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana ended up third with an aggregate score of 222. In junior category A, Adnan Bukhari won first gross and Abdullah Khalid first net. In junior category B, Shawaiz Abbas grabbed first gross and Azan Usman first net. In senior amateurs, Tariq Mehmood earned first gross and Dr Hamayun first net, in veterans, Brig (R) M Aslam Khan won first gross and Lt Col (R) Zafar first net. In junior professionals, M Saqib secured first and Tahir Nasim was first in senior professionals. In ladies, Mrs Sahar Bano Hamdani claimed first net and Rimsha Ijaz first gross.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony of the 29th COAS Golf Championship 2022 was a grand affair and PGF President Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Hilal Hussain honored the top performers with his presence. The team of Rawalpindi Golf Club was also applauded for superbly organizing the championship.