Sindh govt to formulate long term strategy for provision of safe drinking water

Karachi – Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering, Sindh has said that a long term strategy for the provision of safe drinking water in all districts of the province should be formulated and implemented immediately. Special consideration shall be given to district Tharparkar and surrounding areas which are facing the water shortage.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting held in his office in which Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, Secretary Public Health Engineering, concerned deputy commissioners and elected representatives of affected areas were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh local government minister said that the Sindh government is fully aware of the problems of the people of Thar regarding water scarcity. Nasir said that in order to provide immediate and long term relief comprehensive measures will be taken to address water scarcity in the Thar and related areas. Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah suggested the Sindh local government minister that in order to overcome the water shortage immediately, all the previous projects in the pipeline should be restored immediately and a joint action plan comprising of the local NGOs and elected representatives should be launched.

Nasir Hussain Shah endorsed the proposal of Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah and issued instructions to the concerned officials for completing the stalled projects of the past and assured to provide his complete support and guidance for the successful accomplishment.

Ramesh Kumar, who was also present at the meeting, said that he will share a detailed report describing facts and issues within a week to help the Sindh government for finding permanent solution of the water crises in the Thar vicinity. Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the spirit of Ramesh Kumar and directed Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah to maintain coordination with the distinguished guest.

In the second phase of the meeting, the Sindh LG minister directed the concerned deputy commissioners to end the impasse in the ongoing development works in Hyderabad and other districts and advised to take guidance from Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah for timely completion of the projects. Concluding the meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that whether it is Karachi, Hyderabad or Sukkur, the Sindh government wants to promote and spread fair development works across the province on merit and the Pakistan People’s Party’s mission of serving the humanity will be accelerated.