STAFF REPORT

Two soldiers martyred in Mir Ali terrorist attack

Rawalpindi – Terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on Monday. According to ISPR, troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan age 20 years, resident of Lower Dir and Sep Rahim Gul age 23 years, resident of Abbottabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out.

 

